Meghan Markle's Haircut Is Proof That A Small Trim Makes A Big Difference

For Meghan Markle, every little thing she does makes the world stop for a second. Oh, she stepped out in a dress with the tag still attached? Cue the shockwaves. She wore flowers in her hair? Here's several hundred words on the subject. She can't even wear her hair straight without people automatically assuming she's pregnant (even though, yeah, she was, but that's beside the point.)
So naturally, when Markle gets a haircut — even the teeniest, tiniest of trims — the sirens sound.
On Wednesday, Markle visited King's College London for an event with the Association of Commonwealth Universities with hair that was a few inches shorter than usual.
Before, when her hair was styled in a ponytail, it would hit around the center of her back. Now, while worn down with a center part, it hits just below her shoulders, as you can see below.
Today we brought together university leaders, academics & #students to discuss how we can build a better world through #highered. We were honoured to be joined by HRH The Duchess of Sussex. Thanks to @KingsCollegeLon for hosting! https://t.co/SoowV30PFS pic.twitter.com/ugFQP46Gbg— The ACU (@The_ACU) December 5, 2018
Meghan's Mirror, the blog devoted to tracking the duchess's every move, noticed the chop as well, pointing out that Markle's front layers are no doubt shorter than before.
Albeit subtle, it's definitely different for the duchess, who tends to stick to the same hair and makeup (girl just knows what works for her). In contrast to when she wore flowers in her hair, we doubt there's much meaning to this trim. She probably just got a bit tired of the length, as we all do, and wanted a hair refresh before the hectic holiday party season. Not a bad idea if you ask us.
