Meghan Markle's Hairstyle Has Nothing To Do With Pregnancy

For people who are actively trying to get pregnant, questions about when they'll have kids can be hurtful. "The truth is, you don’t really ever know what people are going through. And if a woman answers: 'We are just enjoying being newly married. We have some traveling we want to do first. I'm just focusing on my career right now'... She might really be saying, 'We are having trouble getting pregnant .' Or 'I had a miscarriage recently.' Or a whole host of deeply personal reasons that really are none of our business," Elizabeth Tenety wrote at Mother.ly . And for people who've decided they don't want kids, these questions are annoying. "What a woman wants to do with her body is up to her and her alone," a writer at Bolde reminds us