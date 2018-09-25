Meghan Markle's Hairstyle Has Nothing To Do With Pregnancy

Celebrities aren't the only people who have to deal with relentless questions about pregnancy and motherhood, either. Just about any person (especially straight and bi+ women) who has gotten married has had to deal with the "when are you going to have kids?" question. Our culture is used to a certain script: find love, get married, have babies. But it doesn't always work that way. Sometimes, people have kids before they get married. Sometimes, they get married and then learn that they can't have kids. Sometimes, they get married and choose not to have kids. And unless the couple in question has shared their reproductive choices with you, it's not your place to ask — or speculate.