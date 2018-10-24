It's only been a few months since we were curled up on our couches with a box of tissues, watching Meghan Markle exchange vows with Prince Harry (the tears were mostly because we'd never live out our dreams of becoming a royal). But this October, the honeymoon period is over, and the couple is starting out on their first royal tour in Oceania, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.
Some people think the biggest news to come out of the tour is the royal baby announcement. But while the world watches for any sight of a baby bump throughout Markle's appearances, we're keeping our eyes on all her beauty looks. With 76 engagements on the schedule for this 16-day tour, we expect to see a variety of hairstyles from the Duchess, care of her go-to stylist George Northwood who is traveling on the tour. In just the first week, she changed from waves to a ponytail to an updo and back again.
For a closer look at how Markle is mixing up her style, we've rounded up all the gorgeous looks from the couple's royal tour. So, get your fingers ready to screenshot the mix of casual and formal styles that Markle has worn on her world travels.