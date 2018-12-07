1 of 3

Beauty Was Power — But Not For Long



Although Shircore has created her fair share of British monarchs before — specifically, Elizabeth I twice with Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age — it was Rourke's version of the character that proved to be more revealing than ever.



"We begin Elizabeth with a very young version of the Queen, going through the various stages of love and political unrest," Shircore recalls. "The white makeup was a symbol of her virginity in the film. Essentially, a Protestant Elizabeth substituted herself for the Catholic Virgin Mary. She also cut off her hair and wore a wig."



Nearly two decades later, in Mary, Queen of Scots, Shircore says the makeup and hair were more directly connected to the Queen's experience with smallpox and its side effects, like deep scarring and alopecia. In the early scenes of Rourke's version, we do get a glimpse of Robbie as young Elizabeth I, fresh-faced and naturally flushed, boasting a full head of strawberry-blonde ringlets. In the Tudor period, Shircore explains, beauty translated into power. This is something both Mary Stuart and her cousin possessed — until one (that would be Elizabeth) no longer did.



Regardless, Shircore says no matter what story anyone chooses to tell of Elizabeth I, "One must always keep in mind the iconic portrait of her as a powerful Queen, her face made up in very white paint and wearing a bright-red wig."