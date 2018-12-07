Josie Rourke: “There are no cameras from that period, so not only can nothing be photographed, everything you do see of those queens is incredibly considered and posed. And if you really want to frighten yourself, you can google smallpox as an image search. And like all truly great actors, Margot Robbie has absolutely no vanity. My sort of terrible, pedestrian comparison for it is, if you get one weird [pimple], you sometimes don’t want to leave the house. As women, I think a lot of us spend a lot of time thinking about our faces and our skin. We wanted to find the vulnerability of this woman within the queen, and to take her through this journey where her face is really attacked and ravaged by the smallpox, and then she goes through the process of it healing, and have to turn up for work, and make yourself look as confident as you can possibly feel.”