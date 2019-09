The first photos of Robbie on set dressed as Elizabeth I surfaced online in August, and without a trailer for context, the public had only an image or two of Robbie's Virgin Queen to put a face to the latest iteration of a character who has been reimagined on screen nearly 20 times before. Wearing a frizzy red wig , with chalk-white skin and a cluster of facial scars covering her cheeks and chin, Robbie was unrecognisable, and poised to pull off the most dramatic interpretation of the role since Helen McCrory in 2015's Bill.