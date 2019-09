Meghan Markle Wore Three Ethical Jewelry Brands (— & You Can Buy Them)

Markle also wore stud earrings from Pippa Small (a brand she's worn in the past) made by Afghanistan-based artisans in the Turquoise Mountain Foundation , a charity set up by her father-in-law Prince Charles. Finally, she wore a gold ring on her thumb by i+i Jewellery , which donates 10% of all profits to the Indian charity Set Beautiful Free , an organization that helps free women and children from sex slavery.