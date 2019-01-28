Moo-ve over leopard, python and mock croc because fashion's favourite family of prints is swapping wildlife for the farm life. Everyone from Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle to Celine Dion and Kylie Jenner has been spotted wearing this prairie-inspired print.
First making appearances on the AW18 catwalks at Ralph Lauren, cow print is currently taking over at Missoni, Roberto Cavalli and Tory Burch Pre-Fall 2019. A refreshing alternative to the ubiquitous leopard, cow print can be much more understated than its big cat or reptilian cousins – as seen with Victoria Beckham's minimalist, mostly white ensemble.
If you love animal prints or are keen on the prairie aesthetic, then this is definitely one for you to try. Team a statement piece like a jumper or a jacket with an otherwise monochrome outfit, or add a shoulder bag or a pair of earrings to your look for a playful touch.
