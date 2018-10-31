Animal prints – think zebra, leopard and cow – have reached all corners of our wardrobes this season, from coats to co-ords, but we’re more excited by the reptilian takeover of our accessories. This season’s most polished plus-ones are fashioned from either snake or croc (all ethical faux skins, of course), and while Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Tory Burch all had exotic offerings, two mid-range indie brands are leading the way. Miista has become a cult favourite thanks to its '70s-style ankle boots, while Staud continues to lead the pack with its mini chocolate tote. Layer up pieces – more is more.