As the nights draw in, the mornings get nippier and we prepare for the clocks to go back, it’s time to update our wardrobes with some new outerwear. Hooray!
Your coat of choice says much about how you will face this upcoming, chillier season. Perhaps you’ll brave it in animal print, be it zebra, python or leopard, spotted on the catwalks of Calvin Klein and Victoria Beckham or on Tank editor Caroline Issa and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert at Paris Fashion Week. Or will you face the elements with chic practicality in a vinyl jacket from the plastic fantastic trend? Or take a nod to the '70s in corduroy? (We’re seriously lusting after the Alexachung dusky pink number with the pointy collar.) You could choose to remain classic in a smart trench or heritage check – or dive headfirst into frivolity with a silver space age number.
We’ve saved you the trouble of trawling the rails and pulled our favourites from each key trend.