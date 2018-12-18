Love Snake Print? These Are Our New Season Picks

As proclaimed by the hottest fashion brand of the year, Off-White, snake print is the definitive animal print of the new season. Have a look at their well received SS19 show, featuring neon green python print designs as some of fashion month's strongest looks.
Buying director of Mytheresa, Tiffany Hsu, clashes animal prints by pairing a leopard dress with snakeskin boots, while street style supremo Juliette Foxx styles a python print blouse and trousers with Perspex heels and a black baker boy cap.
Animal print is definitely the most pervasive trend of the year, and although leopard kicked off 2018, python print will be its closing look. Fancy adding some reptilian charm to your new season style? Look no further than the 20 pieces ahead – we've got you sssorted.