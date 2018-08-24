Though the report found that Chanel still remains the go-to fashion house for millennial women (and Rolex for millennial men), Gucci's sales on TheRealReal are up 62% from the previous year. Supreme, which is scattered throughout the site, didn't crack the top 10 despite its hold on the youth, but it did come in as the sixth most consigned brand. If anything — and we don't mean to jump the gun here — could that mean logo-mania may soon be put out to pasture?