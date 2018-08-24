Not that you have a surfeit of Gucci lying around or anything, but in the off case that you do (or if you're, like, Jared Leto), you'll enjoy this news: According to The RealReal, an e-tailer that consigns secondhand luxury goods for lower than their original retail value, Gucci is the most-searched label on its site. It ousted Chanel, Supreme, Christian Louboutin, and more.
TheRealReal's midyear State of Luxury Resale report for 2018 revealed that, across eight million tracked items (sold), Louis Vuitton and Chanel, respectively, followed Gucci as the top three most popular brands on the site. Also rounding out the top 10 were Prada, Céline, Hermès, Burberry, and Valentino.
Why this matters is more important than you think, even if you choose to invest in other ways of treating yo'self. It means that, in addition to a knockoff market that isn't slowing down, luxury brands have yet another competitor to stave off: the no longer-hushed world of consignment. And The RealReal, which boasts brick-and-mortar stores in New York and L.A., is mirroring the luxury shopping experience both on and offline. There are even discounts on top of its already discounted merchandise, while most luxury brands only offer discounts once a quarter (if at all).
Though the report found that Chanel still remains the go-to fashion house for millennial women (and Rolex for millennial men), Gucci's sales on TheRealReal are up 62% from the previous year. Supreme, which is scattered throughout the site, didn't crack the top 10 despite its hold on the youth, but it did come in as the sixth most consigned brand. If anything — and we don't mean to jump the gun here — could that mean logo-mania may soon be put out to pasture?
