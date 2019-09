Later on, the baker boy cap fell into embarrassing dad territory (see AC/DC's Brian Johnson), with the exception of Diane Kruger, who has been an advocate for the nonchalant piece since the '00s. When AW17 rolled around, however, designers proved their wearability. John Galliano and Prada offered oversized suede caps, while Miu Miu paired canary yellow jackets with their baker boy pieces. Then, in the same way she made the beret the headwear du jour that season, Maria Grazia Chiuri had us head over heels for the baker boy cap at AW18 this February. Girls came down the catwalk in checked blazers and oversized sunnies, slogan knitwear and tulle dresses, all capped off (sorry) with the hat, a surefire sign that the trend is here to stay.