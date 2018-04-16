It's street style-approved, too; just one scroll through Bella Hadid's off-duty looks and you'll find more than one baker boy cap, styled with athleisure, suiting, denim minis, you name it. Teddy Quinlivan paired hers with denim, black accessories and a simple tank top in an understated move, while Zuo An Xiao proved that a more formal look– a sheer blouse and flowing culottes – works just as well with the casual cap. As for us? We're looking to Lou Doillon, who regularly oozes Parisian cool by wearing hers with a Breton tee and blazer. Whether you team with a ballgown à la Dior, or your denim overalls, the baker boy cap is the surprisingly easy-to-wear accessory we didn't know we needed.