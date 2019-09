Now, 50 years after the protests of 1968, Maria Grazia Chiuri wished to recreate that era when fashion's rules were being completely subverted. Dior regular, Ruth Bell opened the show in a black balaclava with a top emblazoned with the words "C'est non, non, non et non". There were patchworks aplenty, ponchos, tinted sunglasses and check tailoring. Denim was reworked and printed, kilts came in varying lengths and were paired with masculine jackets or coats, while dresses were worn over biker-inspired thigh boots and the beret from the AW17 Dior collection evolved into a peaked cap. Model Adesuwa Aighewi wore a knit bearing a huge peace sign while floral embroidery (flower power!) appeared on a number of dresses. Sheer gowns and vividly coloured mini skirts were worn with thick-soled boots, creating a casual silhouette of tough femininity.