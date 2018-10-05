Proof We'll Still Be Wearing Prairie Dresses Next Spring

Between the rise Batsheva and the comeback of Laura Ashley (not to mention long, floral dresses becoming a mainstay in street style all over the globe), we hardly needed yet another sign that the prairie look is here to stay.
The latest label to put its touch on these frilly frocks is John Galliano. Helmed not by its namesake (Galliano himself is busy over at Maison Margiela), but by its current artistic director Bill Gaytten, the brand showed a comprehensive collection of puff-sleeved tops and dresses, sheer midis, apron-style cover-ups, and negligees that perfectly summarised what we already know we want to be wearing coming spring.
Paired with black, over-ankle combat boots, the dresses were sent down the runway at rapid, heavy-heeled speeds to blasting rock and roll. Though the combination, a frilly frock and a good pair of black stompers is expected, here it still felt refreshing, thanks to fishnet "granny panties," clear glasses, and other add-ons. And though we didn't see anything one would necessarily call groundbreaking at this season's show, we did see exactly what we want to be wearing once spring and summer come back around. And sometimes (especially in the wake of Hedi Slimane's Celine), that's enough to walk away from a runway show feeling satisfied.
Now pardon us while we sift the racks at our local vintage store for the dresses that mimic the ones ahead — just to hold us over until the real deal hits.