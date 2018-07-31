First, we saw baby tees and chokers creeping back into our wardrobes. Then, before we knew it, scrunchies, overalls, and miniskirts were all the norm again. The '90s comeback is so real, it hardly feels like a comeback anymore. And just when you thought you've seen it all, Laura Ashley, the brand behind some of the most epic prairie dresses to ever exist, has dropped an exclusive collection with Urban Outfitters.
While we were admittedly hoping for those high-necked, ruffled dresses like the vintage ones you can buy on Etsy (or ones that look they're from Instagram-favorite brand Batsheva), we're afraid to report that the collection for Urban Outfitters is a bit watered down. Instead of poufy frocks, expect floral miniskirts, tube dresses, crop tops, and even a bucket hat. Not what we'd expect from Laura Ashley, but we'll roll with it. We definitely can get behind the cropped pants, flowy midi dresses, and printed mules. That, and the fact that everything is under $90.
Our only question is, who will Urban Outfitters tap next? Delia*s? Limited Too? The '90s kid in all of us low-key can't wait to see...
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.