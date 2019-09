While we were admittedly hoping for those high-necked, ruffled dresses like the vintage ones you can buy on Etsy (or ones that look they're from Instagram-favorite brand Batsheva ), we're afraid to report that the collection for Urban Outfitters is a bit watered down. Instead of poufy frocks, expect floral miniskirts, tube dresses, crop tops, and even a bucket hat. Not what we'd expect from Laura Ashley, but we'll roll with it. We definitely can get behind the cropped pants, flowy midi dresses, and printed mules. That, and the fact that everything is under $90.