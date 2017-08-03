16 Cute Overalls You're Not Too Old To Wear

Like scrunchies, mini backpacks, or a Sour Patch Kids binge, you're never too old for a pair of overalls. Don't believe us? Well, you just need to know what to look for: We're talking about crotches that are saggy in a good way, washes that look sophisticated instead of elementary, and embellishments and details that take the one-piece from a grade-school staple to an elevated one. And the options are out there — which is good news considering how much mileage you've put on your favorite jeans and dresses over the past year.