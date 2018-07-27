Etsy's Vintage Dress Assortment Is Worth The Hunt

Even though Etsy can be a serious time commitment to comb through, the hunt is worth it for a special dress no one else will have. The site's many sellers offer a wide variety of silhouettes, prints, and most importantly sizes, meaning even though it may take opening 100 tabs throughout the course of the afternoon, there's a vintage frock for everyone just waiting to be discovered. From on-trend colors like lime and hunter green to sheer statements, Laura Ashley relics, and '90s babydoll dresses, all the trends you're loving right now can be found in the deep depths of Etsy. All you have to do is look beyond the often-awkward, at-home DIY imagery, and narrow your search down by size or keyword, at least, for sanity's sake.