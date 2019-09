All feelings aside, though, I've come across one particular type of choker that I'm actually into — one that's super-minimalist and barely-even-visible. These teeny-tiny accent pieces are great for layering with other necklaces of a variety of lengths, and for wearing with more unexpected items, like bathing suits or workout clothes . Plus, I think they're a great way to finish off fancier dresses and going-out looks, instead of piling on the costume jewelry