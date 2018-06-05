Story from Fashion

I Hate Chokers, But I Love These

Alyssa Coscarelli
There's something about chokers that just irk me. Maybe it's because the market has become so oversaturated with the trend, but I find all the velvets and the laces and the strings and the glitter too be a little too much.
All feelings aside, though, I've come across one particular type of choker that I'm actually into — one that's super-minimalist and barely-even-visible. These teeny-tiny accent pieces are great for layering with other necklaces of a variety of lengths, and for wearing with more unexpected items, like bathing suits or workout clothes. Plus, I think they're a great way to finish off fancier dresses and going-out looks, instead of piling on the costume jewelry.
No matter how much I hate what the choker trend has become, you will still find me in one of the so-simple picks ahead. Hey, if this is what the future of chokers looks like, sign me up.
