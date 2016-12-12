Channel Your Inner #CoolTeen With Just One Tee

We already know today's teenagers are trend purveyors — why else would we have dedicated an entire week to their style (and how it affects so many other aspects of their lives) earlier this year? Though young in age, Generation Z is ahead of the curve when it comes to the items everyone will want. Just look how ubiquitous post-ironic pieces like souvenir caps, cargo pants, and oversized airbrushed tops (yes, just like the ones you'd get as a favor at a bar mitzvah) have become; these days, they're not just all over Instagram — they're popping up in the collections of indie designers, fast-fashion retailers, and luxury labels, too.
No article of clothing, however, has reinvented itself quite like the graphic tee: This year alone, we've seen concert tours, designer logos, and feminist statements dominate the market, trickling down from selfie-posting teens and fashion bloggers to the masses. And lately, one T-shirt in particular has gone viral on the social media channel. Stylist Vanna Youngstein's "Cherry Baby" tops have become a favorite of Petra Collins, Rowan Blanchard, Dounia and Mina, and many more powerful young influencers. Currently available in five different colorways (in short-sleeve and long-sleeve silhouettes), the pieces cost $45 and $55, respectively — which is certainly one of the most affordable trends we've seen in a long time.
If you're in need of an end-of-year pick-me-up, consider this 'gram-worthy treat it. Click on to see just how many ways Gen Z is wearing one simple T-shirt, and score one (or a few) for yourself.
