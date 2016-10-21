Remember These Tees From Middle School Birthday Parties?

Though airbrushed tees have been around for decades, it wasn't because they were the most fashionable option. After all, they used to primarily serve as mementos from birthdays, Bat Mitzvahs, and other celebrations; they've rarely been considered stylish wardrobe musts.
But less than a year ago, Kanye West took the trend and made it go viral — with his Robert Kardashian and Donda West airbrushed merch. Then, Alexander Wang followed suit, handing out personalized versions to each of the models who walked in his spring 2017 show.
Like most other items of clothing, this cheap-o $20-or-less tee has been fashion-ified — with some versions ringing in at over $100. After all, they say what goes around comes around and becomes more expensive (or something).
While we dig these rad tees, they mark the transformation of airbrushed T-shirts from goodie-bag gift to full-fledged fashion. Their original significance is gone, and now their ironic, D.I.Y.-type aesthetic invites even more people to embrace the look. Ahead, you'll find three sick David Hart editions that might nudge you to adopt the trend for yourself.
If you're looking for a lower-priced option, however, I recommend Air Brush Customs, where most tees are $15 or $20. Here's to kicking it old-school.
