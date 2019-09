She goes on to open up about the fat-shaming she faces on a daily basis, and how it works: "On a regular day, I'll get at least 50 comments [on Instagram] just saying 'fat,' as if I don't know what I look like. But those other comments are the ones that stand out to me, because it shows me our society's deeply engrained hate for fat people." The irony isn’t lost on her that she gets disparaged for the very same kinds of posts that garner positive feedback for thinner instagrammers. Think: #foodporn. "As a bigger person, I get backlash on any kind of food I eat," she continues. "When I want to take a picture eating pizza, people will drop 100 disgusted-face emojis on it. I've been accused of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle and [had people say] I'm a bad role model for girls for simply posting pictures of my body." But in the face of such hatred, Dounia and Mina don't budge an inch: They jokingly refer to themselves as "two fat girls in lipliner," or even "the two fats."But as anyone who uses social media to promote social justice can attest, the messages aren't always well received. The two comment on a range of hot topics in between their selfies, including their thoughts on how the media treats different types of violence and Islamophobia. And their peers could certainly be more supportive. "You get more hate than love," Tazi says. "I was called a reverse racist for speaking about white privilege. I thought, Maybe I'm too radical? Maybe I'm too outspoken? But then I realized those groups of people who were so closed-minded never spoke up for anyone else out there." At a time when Instagram's most popular accounts are denouncing what it has become , it's refreshing to meet a pair as unabashedly outspoken as these two, who remain vigilant in their honesty in the face of some of the world's toughest critics — their peers.