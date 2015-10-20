At the end of our call, Stephanie asked me, “You will focus the story on the workers, right?” As she waxed poetic about their plight, she almost had me. After all, you cannot deny that Dov worked hard to build a company that was proving — for a time — that you could be profitable and hip while paying American workers a living wage and treating them with dignity and respect that immigrants workers rarely receive.



American Apparel was a style leader. Arguably, it defined the mid-2000s look and is one of the most important aesthetic touchstones that millennials have with retailers, its plain tees or scoop-back jersey dresses became instantly recognizable. Many people, myself included, want American Apparel, the preeminent retailer of ethically produced basics, to stick around and thrive — albeit without the sleaze. I want to be able to buy knee-high socks without wondering who was exploited in the process.



But by installing incompetent workers in senior management, mismanaging the financials, sexually harassing women, creating a cowering workforce that could not function without his daily input, refusing to step aside and let seasoned business professionals run the corporation, and then engaging his loyalists in a destructive fight — all behaviors of which Charney is accused — the ex-CEO himself sowed the seeds of American Apparel’s implosion.



Why would Team Dov believe so fervently in him while his misdeeds are so many — and so widely known? Here’s a theory: because they’ve invested too much into the fantasy, and facing the truth would be too painful. “Everybody tells me to go get a job somewhere else,” Padilha says. “But I believe this is going to be big for the community. I did sacrifice. I gave up on my blog and my personal stuff. My family in Brazil…they keep asking me, is everything okay? I don’t want to worry them,” she says. “Dov is a genius. He had a vision for the company. It was magical. Dov is always so transparent, clear like water. He cares about people and it’s real. Nothing will change my mind.”



Designed by Ly Ngo.