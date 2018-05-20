The Magical Scrunchie That's Already Sold Out 3 Times

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We're all for throwback trends here at Refinery29, especially of the '80s and '90s variety. Case in point: scrunchies. They're scientifically proven to make your outfit 100% cooler and more fun. (The source for that fact is me, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Plus, they're like a mini silk blanket for your hair.
Though we like to think that all scrunchies are created equal, there's one tried-and-true option that has been selling out since it first launched in March. Donni's (of neck scarf and tiny tube top fame) Chiquita scrunchie is loved by celebs, influencers, and apparently all of you. The colorful pieces have already sold out three times since they first made their debut online — that makes 2,500 units of the Chiquita-style scrunchie total. The proof of customers' viral love for them is in the Instagram comments — where users are "counting down the days" to their restock.
Well count no longer, because the fourth batch is (finally) dropping this weekend! Click ahead to join in on the hair party.