The Magical Scrunchie That's Already Sold Out 3 Times

Though we like to think that all scrunchies are created equal, there's one tried-and-true option that has been selling out since it first launched in March. Donni's (of neck scarf and tiny tube top fame) Chiquita scrunchie is loved by celebs, influencers, and apparently all of you. The colorful pieces have already sold out three times since they first made their debut online — that makes 2,500 units of the Chiquita-style scrunchie total. The proof of customers' viral love for them is in the Instagram comments — where users are "counting down the days" to their restock.