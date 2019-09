Photographic Proof Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Always Loved Scrunchies

Long before Demna Gvesalia sent scrunches down the Balenciaga runway , the 85-year-old has been championing the divisive hair accessory. “I have been wearing scrunchies for years,” Justice Ginsburg tells the Wall Street Journal . In fact, it’s one of her favorite souvenirs to buy when she travels. “My best scrunchies come from Zurich. Next best, London, and third best, Rome." She added that her "scrunchie collection is not as large as my collar and glove collections, but scrunchies are catching up."