In news that probably won’t surprise you, the ’90s are back in a big way. Crop tops, chokers, track pants — you’ve likely seen these '90s-kid staples popping up in stores — and Insta feeds — everywhere. Our celeb crushes — Kylie and Kendall, Gigi and Bella, you get it — are no strangers to turning the nostalgic styles into modern-day trends.
While it’s safe to say our affinity for oversized denim and gold hoops isn’t going anywhere, it’s about time our hair played a little catch up, too. Enter: scrunchies. You may associate them with Halloween costumes or 2nd-grade picture day, but 2018's versions are far more refined. We'd even call them chic. With modern touches, the return of the scrunchie has the potential for some major cool factor. Plus, the soft material is far easier on your hair than tight elastics.
Still not convinced? Keep clicking for inspo.