These Crease-Free Hair Ties Work For Every Texture & Length

Let's take a moment of silence for all the bobby pins and rubber bands that we lost in 2017. From the one that returned from under your movie theater seat too sticky to function, to the dozens that simply vanished, they will be remembered fondly.
In all seriousness, whether you're rocking cool-again scrunchies (long live the '90s) or you rely on the massive packs of thin clips from the drugstore, it's incredibly easy to misplace things that are so, well, replaceable. But before you pay tribute to your fallen hair ties with the same ol' same ol', let us present a second option: crease-free elastics.
After all, it sucks when your hair tie leaves that annoying indent in the middle of your artfully-disheveled ponytail or at the end of your elaborate fishtail. Thankfully, it's not that difficult to find covered ties that bind — without bending and creasing the hair out of shape. Six of our favorites, ahead.