Despite what beauty people might claim, a fashion girl's best accessory might be a hair tie. You know, the little black elastic that hangs out on your wrist or stuffed into your purse somewhere. Most times, your hair tie is just waiting for that sunny day or intense workout when it can step in and save the back of your neck. But that's not all it can do!
An elastic loop can be just as useful as a safety pin, needle and thread, or — hell, we're going there — even a tailor on demand when it comes to avoiding fashion faux pas (because what 20-something really goes to the tailor consistently?). It could save your outfit, especially if you're dealing with oversized shirts, broken zippers, and dangerously breezy tops.
Need proof? Ahead, we've rounded up five major clothing hacks that every 20-something needs to keep lookin' sharp — for when your on-trend, off-the-shoulder top is just a little too off the shoulder for comfort, for example. All you'll need is your trusty hair tie (and maybe two minutes locked in the bathroom). Who knows? Those old broken jeans you just can't throw away might be put back in rotation.