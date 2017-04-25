The Most Googled Braid Style Of 2016

Would you believe me if I told you that one of the most Googled beauty questions from 2016 didn't involve a lip kit? Or contouring? Or even highlighter? No, the people wanted to know all about braids: fishtails, to be specific. "How to do a fishtail braid?" was one of the most popular questions asked last year — and one of the most worn styles, too.
The complicated-looking plait (which, spoiler alert, is much easier than it looks) is a little more interesting than your typical three-strand number — and its alluring dimension is a real crowd pleaser. Perhaps that's why we've seen it on both the red carpet, across all of our braid-y bunch Pinterest boards, and everywhere else in between.
See the braids in action and a handy video tutorial on accomplishing one of your own, ahead.