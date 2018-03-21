Update: Good news! If you still haven’t snagged your “We Should All Be Mirandas” tee, on Tuesday, @everyoutfitonsatc shared on its Instagram account that the shirt is available on backorder for a limited time only on its website in support of Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor of New York, challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Proceeds will benefit Nixon’s gubernatorial campaign because “we desperately need representatives who want a more equal New York and refuse to fund their campaigns with corporate contributions. Also, it’s [still] the Miranda thing to do.” Click here to buy yours.
This article was originally published on September 5, 2017.
Advertisement
When Sex and the City was on air, Carrie Bradshaw definitely got all of the sartorial love for her endless Fendi baguette collection and those mile high Manolo Blahnik heels. Miranda Hobbes didn’t get enough credit for her adult law-firm wardrobe and her diplomatic approach to casual wear, but fast-forward to present day, and the tides are turning.
The duo behind the Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc, Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless, have been wryly dissecting outfits worn on the show, exploring much more than just the iconic wardrobe choices of the SATC posse in the process. Not only did they realize that Carrie is no longer the fan favorite, but they have devoted a website (that sells merch, of course) and hashtag to women who align themselves with Miranda’s ideology. Their latest offering? A ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ in the style of Dior’s now iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ tee (except this one retails for just $32).
SHE’S BACK! Miranda tees are now available on backorder for a limited time only. 15% of the proceeds will be donated to @cynthiaenixon’s gubernatorial campaign, because we desperately need representatives who want a more equal New York and refuse to fund their campaigns with corporate contributions. Also, it’s the Miranda thing to do. Link in bio. #CynthiaNixon #WeShouldAllBeMirandas #ImWithMiranda #MirandaSolidarity
The account shared a picture of the t-shirt on Instagram, writing “We should all be Mirandas. It’s hard being a Miranda in the age of Trump and $700 feminist slogan tees. But if Mirandas ruled the world, the world would be a considerably less fucked up place. We should all be Mirandas: smart, pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to eat cake out of the garbage. And now you can pay homage to the sanest member of the squad with our "We Should All Be Mirandas" tee, now available for pre-order.” They will donate 10% of proceeds from the tee to the National Immigration Law Center, “because it’s the Miranda thing to do.”
Advertisement
“Well first and foremost, the phrase itself is inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi's book We Should All Be Feminists,” Fairless told Refinery29. But we were inspired by her by way of a certain designer slogan tee that has been making the rounds lately. We were surprised that no one had parodied it yet.”
“When the account began, we felt like we were Miranda apologists,” they told Refinery29 back when they launched their Miranda tote. “We think she’s the best character, but figured most people were Team Carrie. But with our second post, the first Miranda one [shown below], we realized there were more of us out there than we thought. Although it shouldn’t be surprising, as we all relate to eating cake out of the garbage. #MirandaSolidarity is for all the girls who aspire to make partner by 35 and be the first of their group to buy their own apartment on the Upper West Side.”
They continued: “#MirandaSolidarity is a symbol of female power and unity. We deliberately used language that was reminiscent of popular hashtags pertaining to politics or social justice issues.”
“We’ve always had a satirical eye towards fashion-at-large,” Garroni said. The We Should All Be Mirandas shirt seemed a perfect way to blend the aesthetics of the account with a micro trend existing in fashion that we can’t help but side-eye right now. And given that we’re about to begin the month long Fashion Week extravaganza it seemed a perfect time to drop the shirt.”
Now this is a statement T-shirt that really says what we are all thinking. Click here to pre-order yours.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement