Cynthia Nixon Is Flattered By The ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ T-Shirt

“When the account began, we felt like we were Miranda apologists,” they told Refinery29 back when they launched their Miranda tote . “We think she’s the best character, but figured most people were Team Carrie. But with our second post, the first Miranda one [shown below], we realized there were more of us out there than we thought. Although it shouldn’t be surprising, as we all relate to eating cake out of the garbage. #MirandaSolidarity is for all the girls who aspire to make partner by 35 and be the first of their group to buy their own apartment on the Upper West Side.”