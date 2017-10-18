Cynthia Nixon Is Flattered By The ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ T-Shirt

WE SHOULD ALL BE MIRANDAS It’s hard being a Miranda in the age of Trump and $700 feminist slogan tees. But if Mirandas ruled the world, the world would be a considerably less fucked up place. We should all be Mirandas: smart, pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to eat cake out of the garbage. And now you can pay homage to the sanest member of the squad with our "We Should All Be Mirandas" tee, now available for pre-order. At $32 it's a full $668 cheaper than a certain ubiquitous designer tee ? Plus all of the hottest celebs are wearing it! And we're donating 10% of the proceeds to National Immigration Law Center, because it’s the Miranda thing to do. EDIT: Pre-order has closed. #WeShouldAllBeMirandas #ImWithMiranda #MirandaSolidarity #MirandaHobbes #Appropriation #ChimamandaNgoziAdichie #Feminism #Trendy #SloganTee

A post shared by Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT