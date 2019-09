A Gift Every Miranda Out There Will Appreciate

Carrie Bradshaw tends to get all the love when the "Which Sex and The City character are you?" question crops up. (What, you didn't constantly discuss that very deep quandary with your three BFFs in the early aughts?) Full disclosure, I had this poster of Carrie in a flower-trimmed tutu and a crop top emblazoned with her name hanging above my bed in my childhood bedroom from age 13 up until...three months ago. So, my teenhood SATC character allegiance was strong (and, in hindsight, about as basic as possible).The most pragmatic of the foursome, Miranda Hobbes, certainly didn't inspire or shock my teen or early-20s self, what with her law-firm wardrobe and exceedingly grown-up approach to, well, everything. But fast-forward a decade, and Miranda is no longer the SATC character that basically nobody wants to get pegged as. My unscientific theory? The closer one gets in age to the SATC women, the more appealing Miranda's very responsible, very adult life is compared to Carrie and her extensive Fendi Baguette collection that no sex columnist would ever remotely be able to afford.The brilliant duo behind the Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc , Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless, have been wryly dissecting outfits worn on the show, exploring much more than just the iconic wardrobe choices of the SATC posse in the process. Since launching the account six months ago, they've amassed 270,000 followers. Now, they've quietly started rolling out legitimately cool SATC merch on a new site, Miranda Solidarity. Yesterday, they 'grammed a shot of their $25 #Miranda Solidarity tote , pictured above, and the first batch sold out in one day. But don't worry: They're restocking ASAP, so you can preorder now for December 17 delivery. The most Miranda thing of all about the bag: 15% of proceeds will be donated to the California Women's Law Center.Hey, it just might replace your go-to Outdoor Voices or Reformation tote (or whatever fashion-y canvas bag you gravitate toward). Because when you're closer in age to 30 than to 20, Miranda feels like a more realistic icon with whom to bedeck your merch. Ahead, Fairless and Garroni filled us in on the SATC gear we never knew we absolutely needed.