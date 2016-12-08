A Gift Every Miranda Out There Will Appreciate



What's up with the pro-Hillary-esque hashtags, like #ImWithMiranda?

CF: "Like #ImWithHer, #MirandaSolidarity is a symbol of female power and unity. We deliberately used language that was reminiscent of popular hashtags pertaining to politics or social justice issues. To us, the #MirandaSolidarity bag is shining a light on a woman whose value system we admire. Wearing it is a way to show others that you align with a very ‘Miranda’ ideology. Also, it’s just a good tote bag. For real, we made sure it had a nice weight — no paper-thin Fashion Week gift bag for our followers."



There are also two T-shirts available on MirandaSolidarity.com. Are you planning to roll out anything else merch-wise?

LG: "Yes, we’re in the midst of launching our tote bag empire. Kidding! We’re actually only doing products that we feel relate to each character’s ethos. A tote bag only makes sense for Miranda, as she actually used them on the show. However, we’ll soon be expanding out to products that are beyond shirts and totes. Our ultimate goal to is produce merch inspired by the account, but beyond SATC."

