Cynthia Nixon Is Flattered By The ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ T-Shirt

Channing Hargrove
There is a very much concerted effort on Instagram to get Sex and the City’s Miranda Hobbs — the practical attorney with an adult-law firm wardrobe and diplomatic approach to casual wear — her just due, thanks to the duo behind fashion’s favourite account @everyoutfitonsatc.
Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless, have been wryly dissecting outfits worn on the show, exploring much more than just the iconic wardrobe choices of the SATC crew in the process. Not only did they realise that Carrie is no longer the fan favourite, but they have devoted a website (that sells merch, of course) and hashtag to women who align themselves with Miranda’s ideology, including including a ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ tee that riffs off of Dior’s now iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists.’
Advertisement

WE SHOULD ALL BE MIRANDAS It’s hard being a Miranda in the age of Trump and $700 feminist slogan tees. But if Mirandas ruled the world, the world would be a considerably less fucked up place. We should all be Mirandas: smart, pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to eat cake out of the garbage. And now you can pay homage to the sanest member of the squad with our "We Should All Be Mirandas" tee, now available for pre-order. At $32 it's a full $668 cheaper than a certain ubiquitous designer tee ? Plus all of the hottest celebs are wearing it! And we're donating 10% of the proceeds to National Immigration Law Center, because it’s the Miranda thing to do. EDIT: Pre-order has closed. #WeShouldAllBeMirandas #ImWithMiranda #MirandaSolidarity #MirandaHobbes #Appropriation #ChimamandaNgoziAdichie #Feminism #Trendy #SloganTee

A post shared by Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) on

“When the account began, we felt like we were Miranda apologists,” they told Refinery29 back when they launched their Miranda tote. “We think she’s the best character, but figured most people were Team Carrie. But with our second post, the first Miranda one [shown below], we realised there were more of us out there than we thought. Although it shouldn’t be surprising, as we all relate to eating cake out of the garbage. #MirandaSolidarity is for all the girls who aspire to make partner by 35 and be the first of their group to buy their own apartment on the Upper West Side.”
The real question is, though, has Cynthia Nixon, the actress who brought this character to life aware of those who stand in solidarity with Miranda? “Yes, I have,” Nixon tells Refinery29 at the luncheon for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program in New York City on Tuesday. “Kristen Davis showed it to me! I think it’s great,” the actress said of #MirandaMondays and #ImWithMiranda, saying she’s “very flattered and touched.” But would she wear the shirt? “I want to buy [the tee] but it just seems like it would be egotistical. Like a wish for cloning of one’s self.”
How meta is Miranda’s Miranda-like attitude about wearing a ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ tee?
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series