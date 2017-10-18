Cynthia Nixon Is Flattered By The ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ T-Shirt

“When the account began, we felt like we were Miranda apologists,” they told Refinery29 back when they launched their Miranda tote. “We think she’s the best character, but figured most people were Team Carrie. But with our second post, the first Miranda one [shown below], we realised there were more of us out there than we thought. Although it shouldn’t be surprising, as we all relate to eating cake out of the garbage. #MirandaSolidarity is for all the girls who aspire to make partner by 35 and be the first of their group to buy their own apartment on the Upper West Side.”