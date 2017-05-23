Sarah Jessica Parker Still Has The Carrie Necklace & 2001-Us Is Screaming

It's been a long, long time since Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, but the iconic character will come up when the actor talks about her time in the industry.
Case in point: New York editor-in-chief Adam Moss sat down with Parker during Vulture Fest and, of course, the subject of Carrie and her legendary wardrobe happened to be a point of conversation. And even though couture creations from Christian Dior and Roberto Cavalli (not to mention all of those Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels) pushed Bradshaw's closet to its limits, there's one item that stands out from the rest: the Carrie necklace.
Rest assured, it's in a good place.
"I have the Carrie necklace still," Parker said during her panel at Vulture Fest. "I love it and it's tucked away somewhere safe."
But that wasn't always true. When Parker went rummaging for it before one of the SATC movies she thought she lost it. Naturally, she freaked out. Who wouldn't? A prop like that probably belongs in the Smithsonian at this point. Luckily, she did find it, noting that she'd probably play that whole necklace-lost-in-Paris scene totally differently after actually experiencing it.
What else is tucked away with that legendary bauble? Parker confirmed that most of the clothes from the show are preserved, just in case the Smithsonian (or any museum, for that matter) does come calling.
"We have probably 95% of the clothing archived. I have it all," she said. "I don't touch it or wear it, but all of that is really meaningful."
So yes, that Cavalli dress (she wore it to a book signing, remember?) and all those big, bold '90s flower pins are being kept away from prying eyes in what we can only assume is a climate-controlled fashion vault.
