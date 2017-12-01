Why Elton John Is This Season's Unlikely Style Icon

And while sparkles may be perfectly suited for holiday season, the '80s aren't going away once the festivities have come and gone. “While the '80s trend has had a strong impact over the last couple of years, it’s too strong an aesthetic to have an enduring influence on fashion,” Smith notes. “However, next season will certainly still be influenced by the '80s, as the spring '18 collections have attested.” Whether you go for Princess Diana-inspired sports casual with pearls and cycling shorts at the ready, or go all-out-Elton John with glitzy and glamorous hedonism, either way, it’s time to flash back to the '80s.