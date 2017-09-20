Ice Skaters, Bugs Bunny & 80s Tracksuits At Gucci SS18

Opening with a female model wearing a boxy Prince of Wales check blazer, white shirt and monogrammed pink knee-length skirt with sequinned tights and sandals, what followed was a whirlwind procession of 106 menswear and womenswear looks, covering everything from neon shell suits and puff-sleeve '80s silhouettes, leopard print coats, glittering dresses and skating costumes to tops adorned with Bugs Bunny and Snow White, sharp tailoring, Margot Tenenbaum furs and a riff on the Marlboro cigarette packet on the front of a Gucci sweater. This was creative director Alessandro Michele's now signature mish mash of colour, print, pattern and layering with a diverse blend of references. It was as maximalist and unapologetically eclectic and eccentric as ever with crystal chinstraps, Elton John album covers on tote bags, and Star Trek style eyewear. "Gucci offers a phenomenology of the dissenting spirit. A map of signs to learn to poetically live the world, going beyond its contingency and standardising monotony," the show notes explained.