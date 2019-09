Ice Skaters, Bugs Bunny & 80s Tracksuits At Gucci SS18

The procession of over a hundred models was a dizzying feast for the eyes in under 15 minutes, so it might have been easy to miss the intricate details (both design and styling) of each look, particularly under the violet blue strobe show lighting. But as the fashion brand that has successfully reigned supreme for the past three years, Gucci has the luxury to indulge in as many looks as it pleases. "I’m trying to translate fashion in a playground that is more about the contemporary population... I’m not trying to work with a single story, but different ideas and aesthetics," Alessandro Michele explained on Instagram . There were certainly more subtle pieces for casual dressers and ostentatious show-stoppers for the die-hard fashion fans, but like it or love it, Gucci's reign shows no sign of being toppled.