A Few Other Things Nancy Pelosi Can Do In Heels

On Wednesday, minority leader of the House of Representatives and all-around badass Nancy Pelosi held the floor in advocacy of Dreamers for more than eight hours. In doing so, she beat out the record for the longest speech in the chamber, made by representative Champ Clark of Missouri in 1909 (he spoke for five hours and 15 minutes). But she did it in four-inch heels.
The fact that she's 77 doesn't have as much to do with age as it is a reflection of just how long Pelosi has been smashing the patriarchy. In her illustrious career, she's demonstrated herself as one of the most powerful politicians (she's the only female speaker in American history). In recent times, she's been something of a tour de force when it comes to standing up against current speaker of the house Paul Ryan and President Donald J. Trump.
After news broke that Pelosi had so gloriously and egregiously delayed a vote on a stopgap spending bill that would keep the government open but neglect the Dreamers — all while in heels — Twitter set itself ablaze. "If a man was wearing shoes that were that painful and challenging, there'd be nothing *but* comments," tweeted one user. And another: "I'm 47 and I wouldn't have lasted a minute!" And they're right. We can't name a single congressman, no matter their age or heel height, who could do the same. (Well, one man does come to mind, but we won't get into that. He knows who he is.)
So yeah, it's safe to say this woman can do pretty much anything. In fact, anything men can do, Nancy Pelosi can do better. But she'll do it in heels. Here's a few other things she's conquered while wearing a pair of pumps. That's all.