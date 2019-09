A Few Other Things Nancy Pelosi Can Do In Heels

After news broke that Pelosi had so gloriously and egregiously delayed a vote on a stopgap spending bill that would keep the government open but neglect the Dreamers — all while in heels — Twitter set itself ablaze. "If a man was wearing shoes that were that painful and challenging, there'd be nothing *but* comments," tweeted one user . And another : "I'm 47 and I wouldn't have lasted a minute!" And they're right. We can't name a single congressman, no matter their age or heel height, who could do the same. (Well, one man does come to mind, but we won't get into that. He knows who he is .)