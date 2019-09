Celebrate RBG's 85th Birthday With Her Best Quotes

Per the ACLU (with whom she founded the Women's Rights Project in 1972), after Ginsburg joined the faculty of Rutgers Law School in 1963 and learned that her salary was lower than that of her male colleagues, she "joined an equal pay campaign with other women teaching at the university, which resulted in substantial increases for all the complainants." That fight was a precursor to her future legal battles for women's rights — Ginsburg focused on sex discrimination lawsuits thereafter, until she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.