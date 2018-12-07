18 Gold Engagement Rings For The Not-So-Flashy Bride

Have engagement rings gotten a little too extravagant lately? From Lady Gaga's pink diamond ring to Priyanka Chopra's massive rock — it's hard to find a celebrity ring that's not completely and utterly over-the-top. And since trends get their start from those in the spotlight, flashy rings have started popping up on left ring-fingers everywhere. But while we love a good trend here and there, when it comes to that one forever ring, sticking with the classics is more our speed.
And there's no style simpler, more timeless or versatile than gold engagement rings. Whether you want a diamond-studded band, a honker stone smack dab in the middle, or a cluster style that just screams you, chances are you can find it in gold.
Don't fall victim to extravagant engagement ring fads. Instead, take a look at our favorite, understated gold engagement rings that will never, ever go out of style.
