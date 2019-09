18 Gold Engagement Rings For The Not-So-Flashy Bride

Have engagement rings gotten a little too extravagant lately? From Lady Gaga's pink diamond ring to Priyanka Chopra 's massive rock — it's hard to find a celebrity ring that's not completely and utterly over-the-top. And since trends get their start from those in the spotlight, flashy rings have started popping up on left ring-fingers everywhere. But while we love a good trend here and there, when it comes to that one forever ring , sticking with the classics is more our speed.