Meg Ryan's Engagement Ring Is A True Stunner

In what may be the most lo-fi engagement announcement ever, famed actress Meg Ryan shared the news of her engagement to John Mellencamp via an Instagram post featuring a hand-drawn illustration on what appears to be a napkin. In the drawing, the happy couple are rendered unrecognizable, save for singer-songwriter Mellencamp’s guitar and Ryan’s signature beach wavy hair. It’s adorable, it gets the job done, and we are so stoked for them. But Ryan’s engagement ring is decidedly way more high-fidelity than her announcement, and yes, there are photos of her stunna jewels.