Meg Ryan's Engagement Announcement Is Honestly Breathtaking

Meg Ryan just had her rom-com happy ending. The famed actress who starred in classics like You've Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally revealed on Instagram today that she and John Mellencamp are engaged. The two have been linked since 2010, according to USA Today, but reportedly broke up and got back together in 2017. Ryan announced the news with the caption "ENGAGED!" alongside an illustration of the couple that does not do Mellencamp any favors, but they're too in love to care.
Plus, Mellencamp's daughter, Teddi Jo Mellencamp-Arroyave, recently joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which brings us one step closer to the world realizing my dream of a reality show starring Meg Ryan.
This is Ryan's second marriage after her 2001 divorce from Dennis Quaid; it is Mellencamp's fourth.
Last year, presumably before their reunion, Mellencamp told Howard Stern that Ryan hated him "to death." Now, they're more in love than ever. How very You've Got Mail!
