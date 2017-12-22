What's a gal to do when having a new baby interferes with her epic holiday party planning? Rely on friends to bring the shindig to you, of course. In the case of Mindy Kaling, who reportedly gave birth to her first child on December 15, it was on her co-workers to throw the Mindy Project star's romantic comedy-themed holiday dinner.
For many new moms, the weeks after giving birth can be exhausting. (Babies don't always stick to a solid eight-hour-a-night sleep schedule, who knew?) Given that Kaling's reported baby is a merely days old at this point, I think that most people would give her a pass on not planning a huge holiday bash.
However, Kaling's co-stars seemingly did one better: They brought the party to her. And what a party it was, given that it's so on-brand with everything Kaling loves.
"I usually do a holiday dinner with the young women that work with me but I’ve had a busy week! So they brought the holiday dinner to me. It’s a You’ve Got Mail Norah Ephron-themed holiday dinner, cooked and orchestrated by @asekar95and @yo_its_hmo and it’s happening TONIGHT at my house," Kaling wrote in the caption of a photo of the dinner menu.
She added:
"Look at this menu! Look at these Nora Ephron deep cuts! (Maybe for dessert we will have coffee... Patricia? Patricia’s amazing. Patricia makes coffee nervous.)"
Indeed, there are plenty of rom-com puns. You've Got Mail fans should applaud the menu's push for "Fox Books-El Sprouts," a reference to Tom Hanks' character's store. You also have to appreciate all of the different varieties of "pie a la Sally," which no doubt will be washed down with Nora Ephron's apple cider. (Sadly, I could not find Ephron's personal recipe for the beverage online, so it's possible this was more of an homage to the writer than a real thing she drank.)
Fans of The Mindy Project know that Kaling's love affair with rom-coms run deep. Not only has her just-concluded Hulu series paid homage to films like When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, and Sleepless In Seattle many times over, the ending of the show even featured Mindy pulling off one final big romantic gesture in order to win her ex Danny back. (Sorry, haters, but Danny and Mindy forever.)
It's super sweet of Kaling's co-workers to find a way for the comedian to have her romantic comedy-themed feast without actually having to, you know, cook anything. For a busy new mom, that no doubt meant the world.
