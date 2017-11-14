The finale gives us our final, big emotional 180-degree turn on Danny. This is the guy who once screamed at Mindy over her choice to take birth control pills and schemed to get her out of the fertility practice she created (by way of manipulated pregnancy) all in the same episode. The reason for both of those trash choices was Danny believed “flighty, indecisive” Mindy couldn’t do those things and still be a good mother; also, making us all hate Danny was a very easy way to explain why we wouldn’t be seeing Messina very much. In “It Had to Be You,” Danny admits, out loud, how very wrong he was. This obvious truth dawns on him when he sees all the babies Mindy’s fertility practice has brought into the world; a practice that is facing closure due to plot-moving reasons.