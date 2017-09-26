The reason Danny's rehabilitation feels imminent is because the character and Mindy cannot work in the recent iterations we’ve seen him in. If fans are supposed to feel satisfied with a prospective romantic resolution between the co-parents, Danny needs a major tune-up. The Danny who Mindy eventually left in season 4 is trash. He tried to trick Mindy into getting pregnant a second time, wanted her to quit her two massive careers, and disappeared for weeks on end, leaving her alone with their newborn. Gone was the difficult-yet-endlessly charming Danny we all grew to love, Mindy included. No one likes that Danny. No one can root for Mindy to be with that Danny.