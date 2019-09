Actually, if you look at Mindy Project’s history, this next episode feels like a classic setup for a looming Mindy-Danny reunion. Now that Mindy is aware Danny is single, he will coincidentally appear in the upcoming, “Leo’s Girlfriend.” These kinds of small character coincidences have always pushed along the will-they-or-won’t-they tension of the sometimes-couple better than Danny’s bizarre fits of demeaning misogyny, which often disappear once they move the plot forward. Following Danny’s big return, it’s confirmed he'll appear in multiple episodes after that. Kaling's Instagram account also promises Danny will be in series finale, the unnamed tenth episode of season 6. That kind of installment just so happens to be the perfect moment for a big, classic, romantic Mindy Project gesture like the time Danny ran through the streets of New York for the eventual mother of his child in the season 2 ender, "Danny And Mindy."