Trust Your Maternal Instincts: “You can read 20 million books and online mommy blogs, but nothing really prepares you for motherhood. When I was pregnant, I was so busy that I didn’t study up or prepare too much, and I think that was a blessing. Overthinking it would have probably made me worried and scared, and the second Ksenija was born my motherly intuition kicked in. I also had my mom and sister there to guide me through the process. I didn’t compare my experience to anyone else’s, and I didn’t second-guess myself as a first-time mom. Now that I’m pregnant again, I’m actually much more anxious than I was the first time around because I know what to expect.”