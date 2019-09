20 Non-Engagement Rings To Buy For Yourself

If there's one secret to a good self-care routine , it's knowing to treat yourself every once in a while. Go on a solo date to a fancy restaurant (dessert included!) or buy that mini bag you've been debating. But given that November 11 is Singles' Day , a.k.a. the one day a year dedicated solely to singles treating themselves, it's time for an extra-special splurge, perhaps on something that might not be the most natural thing to buy for yourself. Case in point: non-engagement rings