20 Non-Engagement Rings To Buy For Yourself

If there's one secret to a good self-care routine, it's knowing to treat yourself every once in a while. Go on a solo date to a fancy restaurant (dessert included!) or buy that mini bag you've been debating. But given that November 11 is Singles' Day, a.k.a. the one day a year dedicated solely to singles treating themselves, it's time for an extra-special splurge, perhaps on something that might not be the most natural thing to buy for yourself. Case in point: non-engagement rings.
Whereas engagement rings are meant to be bought by others, buying a "self-love" ring is all about you. Take a hint from Samantha Jones and get yourself a ring that will be a reminder of just how great you really are. From bands studded with rainbow stones to signets carved with delicate designs, your one perfect ring is somewhere in the mix ahead.
Whether you're looking to go all out on a ring you'll wear for life or start off with something more affordable, we've rounded up 20 options to wrap around your finger this Singles' Day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.