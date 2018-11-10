All The Singles' Day Deals We're Shopping This Weekend

If you think that Black Friday or Cyber Monday is the biggest shopping day of the year, get ready for Singles' Day this weekend.
November 11, a shopping holiday which originated in China, is the biggest sales day in the world. It makes Black Friday and Cyber Monday look like a mid-week quick stop at the mall in comparison. Try bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Think of Singles' Day as the precursor to Treat Yo Self Day, a chance for singles to buy gifts for themselves and each other. Even the date is super single: It's 11/11 (all ones, get it?).
Never one to pass up a good sale, more retailers in the U.S. are catching on to and participating in Singles' Day deals each year. The sales are almost entirely online which means, like Cyber Monday, you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home to take advantage of the discounts. Another bonus to Singles' Day is that if gives you another day of great sales to get your holiday shopping done early – or just a day to treat yourself before the rest of the year flies by in the blink of an eye.
