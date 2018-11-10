All The Singles' Day Deals We're Shopping This Weekend

Never one to pass up a good sale, more retailers in the U.S. are catching on to and participating in Singles' Day deals each year. The sales are almost entirely online which means, like Cyber Monday, you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home to take advantage of the discounts. Another bonus to Singles' Day is that if gives you another day of great sales to get your holiday shopping done early – or just a day to treat yourself before the rest of the year flies by in the blink of an eye.