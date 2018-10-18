When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was first brought to life with Cartier's Trinity Ring in the 1920s; it saw nearly a decade of popularity before vanishing into oblivion. So it's safe to say we were skeptical about investing in the mixed metal. After all, an engagement ring isn't exactly supposed to be "on-trend." It's not a pair of skinny jeans you can toss to the curb when you've (finally) decided to opt for a wider leg. Your ring, more than maybe anything else, is meant to last.
But after watching it come out on top wedding season after wedding season — a fact proven by one too many celebratory ring posts on Instagram — we're admitting we may have been wrong. Rose gold has officially earned the switch from trendy to full-fledged classic. To celebrate, we've rounded up 18 rose gold engagement rings that you're bound to love forever. Even better — they all fall under $1,500. Because why use your whole budget on the ring when you've got an expensive party to plan?
