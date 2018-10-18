But after watching it come out on top wedding season after wedding season — a fact proven by one too many celebratory ring posts on Instagram — we're admitting we may have been wrong. Rose gold has officially earned the switch from trendy to full-fledged classic. To celebrate, we've rounded up 18 rose gold engagement rings that you're bound to love forever. Even better — they all fall under $1,500. Because why use your whole budget on the ring when you've got an expensive party to plan?