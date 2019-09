When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was first brought to life with Cartier's Trinity Ring in the 1920s; it saw nearly a decade of popularity before vanishing into oblivion. So it's safe to say we were skeptical about investing in the mixed metal. After all, an engagement ring isn't exactly supposed to be "on-trend." It's not a pair of skinny jeans you can toss to the curb when you've (finally) decided to opt for a wider leg . Your ring , more than maybe anything else, is meant to last.