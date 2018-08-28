While everyone’s focused on the Baby Spice-approved trend revivals from the ‘90s, we're looking towards a different piece from the era: the Diane Keaton-inspired, female lawyer in a TV drama staple power trouser. But fear not, the high-waisted wide-leg pant has stylistically evolved beyond the gray herringbone prints of the past. Now, you can find the pant in khaki culottes, bright red hues (courtesy of the lady who brought the pant back, alice + olivia's Stacey Bendet), and even silky tiger prints.
Here's the thing to note: The '90s power trouser isn't just any old wide-leg pant. With a tapered high-rise waist and a slightly flared bottom, the elongated silhouette manages to look perfectly tailored every single time, no matter how it's styled. (If you're not quite sure how to wear it, throw it on with a crop top for the easiest look, ever). So whether you've caught onto the trend or are ready to finally give it a go, click on for 16 pairs we're eyeing (and, let's be real, buying) right now.
